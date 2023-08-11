Your Life
Gray, The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’; Arizona’s Family traveling to Maui

Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii is helping The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii is helping The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.(Source: Gray Media Group)
By Gray News staff and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(PHOENIX/Gray News) - The images out of Hawaii are hard to comprehend – an entire town destroyed, thousands of acres incinerated, only the burned-out husks of homes, businesses and cars left.

On Tuesday, after a dry summer and strong winds, wildfires ignited and spread quickly across communities in the Hawaiian island of Maui. At least 55 people have lost their lives, and more than 11,000 have been forced from their homes. So many have lost everything.

Seeing tragedy like this can leave behind feelings of hopelessness. But there is a way you can help. Gray Television is helping lend a hand through The Salvation Army to assist the people of Maui in their time of need.

The Salvation Army is partnering on the ground to meet the needs of survivors and first responders, bringing food, shelter, hygiene items and emotional and spiritual care. They’re doing this critical work in partnership with local emergency management and community leaders, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and other nonprofit organizations to serve evacuees and first responders.

In addition, Arizona’s Family will be sending a crew to Hawaii. All next week, Ian Schwartz and the Arizona’s Family team will be providing live coverage out of Maui.

The organization has coordinated and are distributing thousands of meals and food items for survivors in shelters, as well as those who are staying with family and friends.

You can help. The Salvation Army is seeking monetary donations to help meet survivors’ pressing needs. To donate: Text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

All the designated gifts – 100% - will be used to support those affected by the disaster. Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

