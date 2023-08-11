Your Life
Gov. Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego push to fill public service jobs

Phoenix has more than 2,000 open roles.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego are pushing to fill vacant public service roles.

On Friday, the two political leaders joined with members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the largest public service union, to encourage Arizonans to join public service. The initiative is called “Staff The Front Lines.” Hobbs highlighted some of the importance of filling these jobs, with the City of Phoenix bearing the brunt of the worker shortage. Mayor Gallego said there are currently 2,300 vacancies for city positions.

“It’s a great time to go into a public service career,” Gallego told Arizona’s Family in a brief interview. “We are top tier in terms of compensation, so you can get a competitive salary at the city of Phoenix.”

According to American City and County, a publication that looked into municipalities and local governments, the public sector is still at a net loss of 650,000 positions since the pandemic. At the same time, private sector jobs that been recovered and are growing. Its research attributes that to not only The Great Resignation but the fact that private employer wages have grown faster than government jobs. Another issue at hand is the stringent education requirements that public service jobs often require. A 2022 study from Pew Research shows only about 40% of Americans 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree.

Phoenix is not alone in a shortage of police officers, as it is a nationwide issue. Tom Horne did not anticipate the continued shortage to affect SRO positions.

Arizona’s Family previously reported earlier that the Phoenix Police Department has 560 vacancies. In addition, the Phoenix Fire Department is dealing with a record number of emergency calls. In 2022, crews responded to 400,000 calls, which was 20,000 more calls than the year before. Such a shortage is also having an impact on public safety plans. In Phoenix, school resource officers, or SROs, were asked to be brought into 71 schools, but the department doesn’t have the resources to fill them.

For information on roles with the State of Arizona, click/tap here. For open roles with the City of Phoenix, click/tap here.

