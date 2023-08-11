Your Life
Gov. Hobbs declares heat state of emergency for Arizona

Gov. Hobbs had been facing mounting pressure to issue the declaration.
Gov. Hobbs had been facing mounting pressure to issue the declaration.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Gov. Katie Hobbs has issued a heat state of emergency for Arizona, a day after saying such a declaration wasn’t yet necessary.

The governor issued the emergency declaration on Friday to support local heat relief efforts in impacted counties including Maricopa, Coconino and Pinal and also signed an executive order to “better coordinate future government heat responses statewide and announced state-run cooling centers.” Gov. Hobbs had been facing increasing pressure to issue an emergency declaration as Maricopa County is on track to break last year’s record for heat deaths. Nearly 60 heat-associated deaths have been confirmed in Maricopa County so far this year, with over 300 other deaths under investigation.

The executive order includes opening two new cooling centers and heat relief facilities on Capitol Mall grounds and the following:

  • Formalizing and centralizing networks for cooling centers and heat relief coordination around the state
  • Proposing policy changes and legislative proposals to build future heat resiliency
  • Identifying resource needs across the state, as well as potential sources of funds to address those needs
  • Identifying ways to ensure Arizona is receiving sufficient Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) dollars and that those dollars are being used efficiently and effectively

“Extreme heat threatens our health. It can lead to illness, emergency room visits, and even loss of human life,” Gov. Hobbs said in a written news release. “Arizonans deserve action. I’ll use every resource at my disposal to help keep Arizonans safe as we recover from this unprecedented heat wave and prepare for future events to ensure our state has the tools to continue thriving and growing.”

While the focus is on three counties, the declaration applies statewide. The declaration of emergency also means that government entities that qualify can submit receipts for allowable expenditures and be reimbursed.

