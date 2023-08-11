Your Life
Free throwback jerseys will be given to first 15,000 fans at D-backs game Saturday night

On Saturday, August 12, the Arizona Diamondbacks will celebrate their 25th anniversary.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating their 25th anniversary this weekend. Nearly 60 former D-backs players are expected to attend the celebrations, including Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling.

There will be celebrations at all three games this weekend. If you’re going to the Saturday afternoon game, you’ll want to get there early. The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a 25th-anniversary throwback replica jersey. There will also be a special pregame ceremony that will recognize former D-backs players.

Greg Schulte will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday’s game. Schulte has been the radio play-by-play voice of the D-backs since 1998. He plans to retire at the end of the season.

President and CEO Derrick Hall said the team prioritizes fan experience. They are one of the most affordable in Major League Baseball, and they also allow fans to bring in their own food and water.

The D-backs do more than just baseball. In the last 25 years, they have given $80 million to local charities. “We give more each year to charity and to the community than all of the other local sports teams combined,” Hall said.

