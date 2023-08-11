Your Life
Arizonans, it’s time to vote for your favorite ADOT traffic sign messages

This year, residents submitted more than 3,700 entries, and now it’s time to determine which two finalists will be chosen!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you drive on any of our Valley freeways, you’ve surely seen the witty and funny traffic message that the Arizona Department of Transportation puts up.

It prompted an annual contest, now in its seventh year, with thousands of Arizonans signing up to have their pun-laden or cleverly worded messages in the eyes of tens of thousands of commuters every day. This year, residents submitted more than 3,700 entries, and now it’s time to determine which two finalists will have their message to get added to ADOT’s messages boards.

“Thousands of Arizonans believe that making better decisions while driving is important for safety, and they’re making their voices heard,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope these conversations continue because when we all choose to make better decisions behind the wheel, everyone can reach their destinations safely.”

Check out some of the finalists below

People can vote from now until August 17 at AZDot.gov/SignContest. The top vote-getters will be displayed statewide in the near future.

