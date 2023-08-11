Arizona Lottery gives millions back to community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Arizona Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Arizona Lottery, visit arizonalottery.com.

The Arizona Lottery gives a portion of its proceeds to 17 organizations in Arizona. The portion equates to about $270 million every year. To see which organizations receive the funds, visit arizonalottery.com/givesback.