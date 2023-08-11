Your Life
Arizona Lottery gives millions back to community

Arizona lottery funds community organizations.
Arizona lottery funds community organizations.(Arizona's Family)
By Darrell J. Cunningham
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Arizona Lottery and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Arizona Lottery, visit arizonalottery.com.

The Arizona Lottery gives a portion of its proceeds to 17 organizations in Arizona. The portion equates to about $270 million every year. To see which organizations receive the funds, visit arizonalottery.com/givesback.

A portion of the revenue generated from the Arizona Lottery goes back into the community. Sponsored by Arizona Lottery.

