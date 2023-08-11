Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton and Ely with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother's life.(KFBB via CNN Newsource)
By KFBB
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KFBB) - Two children were praised for their quick action after they rescued their great-grandmother from drowning.

Just a few weeks ago on July 30 in Great Falls, Montana, 9-year-old Ashton, whose last name was not provided, was swimming with his great-grandmother when he found her to be unconscious in the pool.

Ashton then brought his great-grandmother to the edge of the pool so she wouldn’t drown and told his 5-year-old sister Ely to call 911 and get their great-grandfather.

Ashton said he initially thought his great-grandmother was just playing until he realized she wasn’t waking up.

Ely said it was a really scary experience.

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother’s life.

Copyright 2023 KFBB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Latest News

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
According to Department of Safety troopers, a semi-truck driver lost control of his rig and...
US 60 westbound to I-10 ramps closed due to semi-truck crash in Tempe
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
The initiative is called “Staff The Front Lines."
Gov. Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego push to fill public service jobs