3 people overdose at Chandler warehouse

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several people are being treated after an apparent drug overdose at a grocery store warehouse Friday afternoon.

While details are very limited, police and paramedics responded to the Bashas’ Distribution Center, near 56th Street and Frye Road, around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found three people who needed treatment for narcotics overdoses. No other information has been released.

