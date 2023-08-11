Your Life
3 people overdose at Chandler warehouse

The overdoses happened the Bashas’ Distribution Center near 56th Street and Frye Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several people are being treated after an apparent drug overdose at a grocery store warehouse Friday afternoon.

While details are very limited, police and paramedics responded to the Bashas’ Distribution Center, near 56th Street and Frye Road, around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found three people who needed treatment for narcotics overdoses. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO.

