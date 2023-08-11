16-year-old earns ASU nursing degree before getting driver’s license

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new Arizona State University graduate went through the accelerated nursing program and got a degree before getting her driver’s license. Elliana Tenenbaum and other students were honored with a celebration event on Thursday afternoon.

She started the program when she was just 15 years old and worked hard to complete about a year later. “Most of my peers know, and I have been unconditionally accepted,” Tenenbaum said. She now has a bachelor’s of science in nursing. “I’m incredibly excited. It’s a culmination of all the dedication put into this program and nursing,” Tenenbaum said.

Her father, Steven Tenenbaum, is a doctor, and from a young age, Elliana Tenenbaum learned about the medical field. She decided to take college courses while in high school, putting her ahead. “It wasn’t about what age I wanted to do something or what amount of time, but I knew this was the right pathway for me, and why hold myself back when I could get started,” said Elliana Tenenbaum.

Steven Tenenbaum said at 14, Elliana Tenenbaum was studying for classes he took in his 20s. He’s impressed and proud. “Her ability to learn things is very impressive. The ability to dedicate herself to work hard is amazing,” Steven Tenenbaum said. Elliana Tenenbaum is already thinking about her next move. “Already have been applying to some nursing jobs. In the near future, want to pursue a doctor or nurse practice,” she said. She has her driving permit, so she’ll need a ride if she gets a job quickly.

