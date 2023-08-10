Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

WATCH: Drone helps Glendale police capture burglar hiding inside Target store

Glendale police used their drone to help catch a man who was hiding among merchandise racks in the storage room of a Target store.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanks to the help of a drone, Glendale police caught a suspected burglar hiding inside a Target store last month.

On July 29, employees reported that a man was hiding in the back storage room, and officers sent their drone through the store to find him. Video shows the drone flying through the back aisles before coming across the man, who seems to be sleeping, on top of a merchandise storage rack. “Glendale police! If you’re in there, come up with your hands open with nothing in them!” one officer says in the video.

The man appears to be dazed before getting up and grabbing a pillow. He then tries to throw it at the drone but misses. The man climbs down the rack and continues chucking pillows before being met face-to-face with officers and a K-9. “Glendale police! Get on the ground! Face down!” several officers yell as the man lies down. “I don’t got nothing, I don’t got nothing,” the man says as he’s being taken into custody.

He was booked for burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. His name hasn’t been released, and police did not identify which specific Target store in Glendale this took place.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

A solar company says it's working to do better for its Arizona customers.
Vision Solar acknowledges mistakes in the wake of consumer lawsuit
Shannon Allen Powell, 29, (left) and Bryan Keith Gibson, 52 (right) are both of Yucca are...
2 men arrested in connection to body wrapped in tarp found near Kingman
Glendale police used their drone to help catch a man who was hiding among merchandise racks in...
WATCH: Glendale police drone helps catch burglar inside Target store
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County