Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Volunteers in Carefree delivering baked goods to homebound neighbors

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Foothills Caring Corps has been busy packing goods for neighbors through their project, Summer Caring Caravan. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nothing is better than homemade and freshly baked goods, but what about having them delivered right to your door? Volunteers are doing that for those who can’t easily get out of their homes.

Foothills Caring Corps in Carefree has been busy packing goods made with love for other neighbors through their project, Summer Caring Caravan. Volunteers packed bags of homemade treats and other surprises, including a $50 Safeway and Albertson’s gift cards! The group has been in the Valley for 23 years and says their goal is to spread job, care and hope to others by delivering the treats door-to-door.

Roughly 100 residents across the Valley received the special delivery. In addition, none of the hard work is possible without the support from Albertson’s Foundation and the volunteers who donate their time and energy to serving others.

The organization says they’re always looking for people to help on the assembly line or make house calls and deliveries. Each year, the Foothills Caring Corp delivers 200,000 meals around the Valley to disabled residents and homebound seniors. If you love baking and want to help, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Foothills Caring Corps has been busy packing goods for neighbors through their project, Summer...
Volunteers bake, deliver goodies for homebound neighbors in Carefree
American Red Cross / File Image
Red Cross seeks hundreds of volunteers to assist with Maui disaster response
Kids have been volunteering their time to sing to the seniors living in a north Scottsdale...
Kids sing, play music for Alzheimer's patients in north Scottsdale
Beauty By Veronica, an upscale salon in Old Town Scottsdale, gave kids free haircuts last week...
Upscale Scottsdale salon styling kids with free back-to-school haircuts