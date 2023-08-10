Volunteers in Carefree delivering baked goods to homebound neighbors

CAREFREE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nothing is better than homemade and freshly baked goods, but what about having them delivered right to your door? Volunteers are doing that for those who can’t easily get out of their homes.

Foothills Caring Corps in Carefree has been busy packing goods made with love for other neighbors through their project, Summer Caring Caravan. Volunteers packed bags of homemade treats and other surprises, including a $50 Safeway and Albertson’s gift cards! The group has been in the Valley for 23 years and says their goal is to spread job, care and hope to others by delivering the treats door-to-door.

Roughly 100 residents across the Valley received the special delivery. In addition, none of the hard work is possible without the support from Albertson’s Foundation and the volunteers who donate their time and energy to serving others.

The organization says they’re always looking for people to help on the assembly line or make house calls and deliveries. Each year, the Foothills Caring Corp delivers 200,000 meals around the Valley to disabled residents and homebound seniors. If you love baking and want to help, click or tap here.

