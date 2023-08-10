Vision Solar acknowledges mistakes in the wake of consumer lawsuit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vision Solar is acknowledging it made mistakes and vowing to improve customer service in Arizona. “We’re not where we want to be as an organization. We have a lot of work that we still need to do. The industry has a lot of work that it still needs to do, but what I can tell you is that we are a reputable business,” said Bennett Andelman, the company’s chief marketing officer. “Our goal is not to try and bait and switch anyone into wanting solar.”

Vision Solar and one of its lead generators, Solar Xchange, are facing a lawsuit filed by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and the U.S. Department of Justice, accusing them of making illegal telemarketing calls, making false and misleading statements about potential energy savings, and making consumers pay for solar panels that weren’t yet installed. According to the lawsuit, Vision Solar’s telemarketers also falsely claimed to be affiliated with a utility company or government agency.

Michael Nowlin, a Phoenix resident, says Vision Solar lied to him about the installation and the cost of getting solar panels on his roof. “I’ve been reaching out to Vision Solar for two-and-a-half years trying to get these panels off my house,” Nowlin said. “A total nightmare.”

Following a report in July, Vision Solar worked quickly to reach a resolution with Nowlin. “We are actively trying to pursue an opportunity to either release the customer from his contract, which is what I think he ultimately wants, including roof replacement as well as obviously removal of his panels,” Andelman said. “We have been actively trying to get a hold of him in order to do so, and he has refused us at every turn.”

Vision Solar denied lying to customers. “No, I mean, is the easy answer. But listen, when you work in a company our size, there are obviously people that work for any organization in any level, and perhaps they’re telling the customer inaccurate details or, God forbid, they’re lying to customers in order to get themselves a sale; these things happen all the time,” Andelman said. “All of our calls are recorded, so if we find those things out, we not only reprimand but terminate those employees when found out. That is our policy and always will be.” According to Andelman, he is aware of one employee out of 650 terminated for lying to customers.

During an interview with On Your Side, Andelman also addressed lengthy delays some customers faced. “It’s a real challenge. And by the way, I’ll answer that question by owning our own mistakes. We have grown exponentially as a business over the course of the past four years,” Andelman said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the process.” That includes some failed inspections. “Every single municipality has a little bit of a different set of rules,” Andelman said. “So it is very easy in this industry to not pass an inspection based on one municipality’s rules versus another. We take complete ownership of failing those inspections, but it happens in this industry all the time, and if you fail an inspection, the problem is that it extends the inspection out another 30 to 60 days based on the challenging resources that many of these municipalities have. Once you get through the inspection, and we’ve been getting much, much better at the approval of inspection after installation, you then have to go through another set of hoops; this one now with the utility company.” Andelman says that can take up to 120 days to receive permission to operate.

Arizona attorney general Kris Mayes is suing Solar Vision over statements about how much buyers would save.

Some improvements have already happened, and changes will continue at Vision Solar, according to Andelman. “We completely overhauled our internal processes. In fact, we now have project managers attached to every single customer,” he said. “I really just want customers to be happy.” Customers with concerns can reach Andelman at CustomerExperience@VisionSolar.com.

