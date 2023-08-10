Top Trump advisor accused of groping women at Scottsdale nightclub in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former top Trump advisor is back in the national spotlight after newly released video shows his arrest outside a Scottsdale nightclub in 2021 for sexual assault allegations.

Arizona’s Family obtained the police bodycam, which shows Boris Epshteyn steps from several bars along Indian Plaza in Old Town Scottsdale on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 a.m.

In the video, a woman described Epshteyn as a “fatter Tony Soprano” with a “fat, ugly, like drooping face” and said he had sexually assaulted her and her sister. The woman described the assault and said Epshteyn was repeatedly harassing the two. “Touching her chest, touching her hips, touching her crotch,” the accuser told a Scottsdale officer. “And then he kept like grabbing her, and I was like, stop.”

Moments later, an officer pulled Epshteyn outside and told him he was being detained because of the assault accusations, which Epshteyn denied. Epshteyn then asked to stand up, but the officer asked him to stay seated on the sidewalk. Over the few minutes of questioning, Epshteyn asked again to stand up and was turned down, instead being asked to identify himself. The officer then read him his Miranda Rights, at which point Epshteyn refused to speak anymore. Minutes later, Epshteyn was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

Police records show Epshteyn was taken to one of the city jails, where he was cited and released for disorderly conduct, assault touching, attempted sexual abuse, and “harassment-repeated acts.” Epshteyn reportedly completed probation for the disorderly conduct charge, and the other charges were dropped.

Epshteyn was famously known as a political senior analyst for Sinclair Broadcast Group following the announcement, where he provided heavily Trump-aligned political commentary during must-run segments on the broadcaster’s local television stations. His segment ended in late 2019, and he went on to work for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign as a co-chair for the Jewish Voices for Trump Advisory Board.

