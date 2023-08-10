Teen falls off cliff at Grand Canyon’s North Rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he fell off a cliff at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. According to the Grand Canyon National Park’s Public Affairs Office, the boy fell up to 100 feet from Bright Angel Point on the North Rim. Search and rescue crews couldn’t use their helicopter because of where the victim landed and it was too windy. The team did what’s called a high-angle technical rope rescue, where rescuers rappeled down and made it to the boy. He was then pulled to safety and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The park is reminding visitors to stay at least 10 feet away from the rim and pay attention to signs and fences around the park.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.