Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Suspect arrested for road rage shooting that left mother dead in Phoenix

Kwame Kyle Wilson, 21, is accused of shooting two people, one of whom died, during a road rage...
Kwame Kyle Wilson, 21, is accused of shooting two people, one of whom died, during a road rage incident in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a woman and injuring her fiancé during a road rage incident earlier this month. On Wednesday, officers arrested 21-year-old Kwame Kyle Wilson.

Just after midnight on Aug. 6, officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard and her fiancé suffering from gunshot wounds. Leonard later died at a hospital. Her fiancé was in serious condition but survived the shooting.

Through witnesses and Leonard’s fiancé, police learned the couple was allegedly being followed by Wilson, who was driving a Dodge Neon. Wilson followed the two into the parking lot of their complex before getting out of his car and confronting them, court paperwork states. During the argument, Wilson shot the couple and then sped off, investigators said. A few hours after the murder, police tracked the license plate of the Dodge Neon and found the car was registered to Wilson.

On Wednesday, officers found Wilson’s car and followed him to a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. He was then taken into custody. Court paperwork states officers found a shell cashing near his car hood.

Gunman followed the couple home to their apartment complex in north PHoenix.

In an interview with police, Wilson claimed he wasn’t at the apartment complex when the shooting happened and denied being involved in Leonard’s death, police said. However, court documents show Wilson was texting a friend about the shooting. “What was I supposed to do, let him get me first, wait till he pulled out a gun? You mad for no reason when all I wanted to do was make it home. I didn’t get out of my car aggressive, they did,” Wilson’s text messages state. “I’m pretty sure somebody died.”

Officers interviewed Wilson’s friend he was texting. The friend reportedly told police Wilson was supposed to come back to the apartment that night to pick up his things.

Wilson was on release for armed robbery at the time of the shooting. He was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Leonard leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter and her fiancé. If you would like to help with Leonard’s GoFundMe, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Boris Epshteyn can be seen talking with Scottsdale police officers on Oct.10, 2021.
Top Trump advisor accused of groping women at Scottsdale nightclub in 2021
Phoenix police responded to the school just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
High school in Laveen locked down after 2 gun-related incidents, Phoenix police say
On July 3, just after 11 p.m., investigators say a Camaro, Traverse and Subaru collided on I-17...
Man arrested for murder in DUI-suspected crash that left 3 dead in north Phoenix
A solar company says it's working to do better for its Arizona customers.
Vision Solar acknowledges mistakes in the wake of consumer lawsuit