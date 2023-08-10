Suspect arrested for road rage shooting that left mother dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a woman and injuring her fiancé during a road rage incident earlier this month. On Wednesday, officers arrested 21-year-old Kwame Kyle Wilson.

Just after midnight on Aug. 6, officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Alyssa Leonard and her fiancé suffering from gunshot wounds. Leonard later died at a hospital. Her fiancé was in serious condition but survived the shooting.

Through witnesses and Leonard’s fiancé, police learned the couple was allegedly being followed by Wilson, who was driving a Dodge Neon. Wilson followed the two into the parking lot of their complex before getting out of his car and confronting them, court paperwork states. During the argument, Wilson shot the couple and then sped off, investigators said. A few hours after the murder, police tracked the license plate of the Dodge Neon and found the car was registered to Wilson.

On Wednesday, officers found Wilson’s car and followed him to a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. He was then taken into custody. Court paperwork states officers found a shell cashing near his car hood.

Gunman followed the couple home to their apartment complex in north PHoenix.

In an interview with police, Wilson claimed he wasn’t at the apartment complex when the shooting happened and denied being involved in Leonard’s death, police said. However, court documents show Wilson was texting a friend about the shooting. “What was I supposed to do, let him get me first, wait till he pulled out a gun? You mad for no reason when all I wanted to do was make it home. I didn’t get out of my car aggressive, they did,” Wilson’s text messages state. “I’m pretty sure somebody died.”

Officers interviewed Wilson’s friend he was texting. The friend reportedly told police Wilson was supposed to come back to the apartment that night to pick up his things.

Wilson was on release for armed robbery at the time of the shooting. He was booked on one count of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Leonard leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter and her fiancé. If you would like to help with Leonard’s GoFundMe, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.