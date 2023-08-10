Southbound I-17 reopened near New River after semi-truck fire
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are back up in the New River after a semi-truck fire.
There were initial reports of a vehicle fire around 8:30 a.m. just north of Table Mesa Road in the southbound lanes. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say that a tractor-trailer car hauler semi cab caught fire. No injuries were reported.
The freeway was closed but reopened a few minutes later after the reported wreck. As of 9 a.m., heavy delays were reported for roughly a 10+ mile stretch along I-17.
