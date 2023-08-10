Southbound I-17 reopened near New River after semi-truck fire

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are back up in the New River after a semi-truck fire.

There were initial reports of a vehicle fire around 8:30 a.m. just north of Table Mesa Road in the southbound lanes. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say that a tractor-trailer car hauler semi cab caught fire. No injuries were reported.

The freeway was closed but reopened a few minutes later after the reported wreck. As of 9 a.m., heavy delays were reported for roughly a 10+ mile stretch along I-17.

Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

*CLOSURE*



I-17 southbound is CLOSED north of New River.



The closure is due to a vehicle fire at milepost 237, north of Table Mesa Road.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/opWlId51tH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 10, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.