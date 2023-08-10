Your Life
Scammers are pretending to be with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, demand money

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(MGN)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Crooks are posing as Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office employees in an attempt to scam people out of their money. The law enforcement agency put out a warning on social media on Wednesday. MCSO says the scammers pretend to be workers with the law enforcement agency and call their victims, demanding money. They say the victims have missed court dates, have outstanding parking tickets, or have warrants out for their arrest. The crooks threaten them if they don’t pay.

MCSO wants to remind people that officials will never request money over the phone. “If it sounds like a scam, it is a scam,” MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in a recorded message, warning about the scam. “If you or someone you know gets a call like this, hang up the phone immediately and call your local law enforcement agency.” For those who have concerns and would like to leave a tip, they can call the MCSO tip line at 602-876-TIPS (8477).

