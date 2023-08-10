Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Red Cross seeks hundreds of volunteers to assist with Maui disaster response

American Red Cross / File Image
American Red Cross / File Image(HNN)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Red Cross of Hawaii is calling on hundreds of volunteers to help staff its shelters and assist with response efforts to the wildfire disaster on Maui.

The organization said it’s struggling to get enough boots on the ground.

The organization is responding to wildfires across three islands this week.

”We are really stretched thin,” said Red Cross CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen.

The organization says some volunteer positions only require a few hours of training.

You can click here to apply.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says a FEMA disaster team is set to arrive in Hawaii soon.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires, Maui County confirms
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
Health inspectors found cheese toast and beef/marinara sauces kept past the discard date and...
Sauces kept past discard date among violations found at restaurants
Scam Alert
Scammers are pretending to be with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, demand money
View of fires amidst hurricane force winds off west coast close to Lahaina
Airlines, hotels waive fees for travelers affected by Maui wildfires