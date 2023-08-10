Red Cross seeks hundreds of volunteers to assist with Maui disaster response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The American Red Cross of Hawaii is calling on hundreds of volunteers to help staff its shelters and assist with response efforts to the wildfire disaster on Maui.

The organization said it’s struggling to get enough boots on the ground.

The organization is responding to wildfires across three islands this week.

”We are really stretched thin,” said Red Cross CEO Diane Peters-Nguyen.

The organization says some volunteer positions only require a few hours of training.

You can click here to apply.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says a FEMA disaster team is set to arrive in Hawaii soon.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.