Police identify body found burned last year in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have learned the identity of a man whose body was found set on fire in downtown Phoenix late last year. He’s been identified as 45-year-old Obee Ryan.

On the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2022, officers noticed smoke, which led them to a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. Once the fire was extinguished, police found a body. Due to the severity of the burns, investigators could not identify him at the time but his death was ruled a homicide.

In January, police released a sketch of the then-unidentified man. Ryan’s identity was confirmed eight months later. Anyone with information on Ryan’s death is asked to call the police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

