A nice Friday around Phoenix, but warmer next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another round of early morning showers started the day across parts of the Valley. The only measurable rain was in the far southeast, with Apache Junction and Gold Canyon picking up between .12 to .39 inches of rain. Sky Harbor still missed out on anything measurable, so if that holds through midnight, that will make 141 days without rain.

The overnight low was 91 degrees, marking 26 days of lows of 90 or above this year — just two days shy of the yearly record set back in 2020. Those early morning showers did bring some partly cloudy skies most of the morning, with the sun breaking through this afternoon. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with storms staying mostly north of the Valley. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 80s.

To kick off the weekend, expect slightly above normal temperatures around the Valley, but mostly below 110. On Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of evening storms. Sunday, look for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures closing in on 110.

Next week, dry and warmer conditions with highs anywhere from 111 to 114. There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday, sitting around 30% at this point. It will all depend on a push of moisture from storms to the south of the Valley.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.