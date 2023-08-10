Man’s body pulled from small lake in Gilbert neighborhood

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body was pulled from a small neighborhood lake in Gilbert Thursday afternoon.

Police officers and Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews responded to a community lake behind Bruce Court, near Recker and Elliot roads, shortly after 2 p.m. after someone called 911. Responders quickly located a man in the water and pulled him to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene shows part of the area around the lake taped off by police. Officer Levi Leyba says investigators are canvassing the area and knocking on doors to learn more about what led up to the man’s death.

Gilbert police and fire responded to the neighborhood lake just after 2 p.m. Thursday. (Arizona's Family)

