Man arrested for murder in DUI-suspected crash that left 3 dead in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested for a crash near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix that left three people dead last month. On Thursday, Phoenix police said 22-year-old Angel Lopez Garcia was booked on multiple charges, including murder. Officers say Garcia was speeding and drinking at the time of the collision.

On July 3, just after 11 p.m., investigators say a Camaro, Traverse and Subaru collided on I-17 near Thunderbird Road. Investigators say Garcia, who was driving the Camaro, ran a red light in the access intersection and struck the Traverse. The impact caused the Traverse to crash into the Subaru, which was stopped at the red light.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the Camaro engulfed in flames. Garcia’s passenger inside the Camaro, 21-year-old Esteban Espinoza Lopez, had to be rescued out of the car and rushed to the hospital. Lopez later died at the hospital. The Traverse driver, 54-year-old Majid Al Juhaishi, was found unresponsive inside his car with serious injuries. He was also taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say 41-year-old Tessa Jeffrey, who was a passenger inside the Traverse, was found lying on the road near the crash. Emergency crews attempted to save Jeffrey, but she died at the scene. She wasn’t wearing her seatbelt and was ejected when the crash happened, investigators said. The two people inside the Subaru were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

While most families are celebrating the 4th tonight, one woman is mourning the loss of her mom killed in the crash.

Investigators haven’t said what Garcia’s BAC was during the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

