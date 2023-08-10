Your Life
Man accused of killing girlfriend, leaving kids with body for 3 days

Prosecutors say the victim's boyfriend killed her and disposed of her body in a dumpster near their home. (WCVB via CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALEM, Mass. (WCVB) - Police in Massachusetts are searching for the remains of a mother of two whose boyfriend, prosecutors say, killed her and disposed of her body in a dumpster near their home.

Pablo Vicente, 33, is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old Nayeli Nieves, his girlfriend and the mother of his two young children. He is being held without bail.

Vincente pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday, but a police report claims he confessed to killing Nayeli Nieves during a fight about whether she was cheating on him. Court documents say Vicente was arrested after a relative turned him in, telling police the suspect had confessed to choking the victim.

“She was a great sister. She was all about her kids,” said Nayeli Nieves’ brother, Angel Nieves.

The victim’s family and friends are heartbroken and angry. They say Vicente should not have been anywhere near her.

“He was abusive towards her... There was cases about it going on. They just didn’t do their job. They let him out. He was not supposed to be let out,” said the victim’s friend, Janessa Sosa.

Prosecutors say Vicente killed Nayeli Nieves in front of the couple’s 3-year-old and 9-month-old children then left her body in her apartment with the kids for three days before he finally wrapped it in a bed sheet and tossed it in a dumpster.

Police reports say Vicente can be seen Sunday on surveillance video “walking away from [the] apartment... with a dolly that had a huge, human-sized item wrapped in what appeared to be plastic trash bags with duct tape around it.” He was headed toward the dumpsters, and when he returned, the dolly was empty.

A search for Nayeli Nieves’ body was ongoing as of late Tuesday afternoon. Officers searched the grounds of a waste recycling facility in Saugus that day.

“We are actively searching. We have found what I would call evidence, but I don’t want to say yet whether that is her,” Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said.

Prosecutors say the couple’s children have been placed in the custody of the state’s Department of Children and Families.

Vicente is next scheduled for a remote probable cause hearing on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

