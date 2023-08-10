Light showers for parts of metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a warm morning in Phoenix as you start your Thursday.

We will see highs around 108 degrees later on this afternoon, with only a slight chance to see thunderstorms. Better chances for storms will happen in the mountains for Thursday.

Gusty winds, heavy downpour, and hail are all possible with some of the storms. We will keep a low-grade storm chances in the forecast for the next several days in Phoenix.

The good news is we will see our temperatures start to fall. Temperatures will drop to about 104 by the time we get to Saturday.

That is actually below normal when it comes to our average high, something we have not seen in a long time.

Getting into next week temperatures will start to climb, returning to the 110 mark and above.

Our storm chances also go up a tad in Phoenix, sitting in about 30 to 40% as we get going Into next week.

Hopefully we can get better storm coverage in the Phoenix Metro. as it has been a slow monsoon to date.

