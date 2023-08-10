Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot

(WVUE) - After having a reputation as one of the most polarizing songs in radio airplay, the sizzle from Jason Aldean’s most recent single, “Try That in a Small Town”, might be fading.

According to Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly update, the former No. 1 hit has suffered one of the steepest drops from the top spot in the history of the chart.

Biggest falls from #1 in Hot 100 history:

1-45 Like Crazy, Jimin

1-38 willow, Taylor Swift

1-34 TROLLZ, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj

1-29 Lullaby sing u to sleep, Ran9er

1-28 Life Goes On, BTS

1-25 Franchise, Travis Scott, Young Thug & M.I.A

1-21 Try That In A Small Town, Jason Aldean — Billboard Charts (@billboardnewsb) August 7, 2023

According to stats from Billboard magazine, the song fell from last week’s No. 1 to No. 21 this week, which is the biggest fall for a song that didn’t debut at No. 1. The largest fall from No. 1 in history is Taylor Swift’s “Willow”, which dropped all the way to No. 38 after debuting at No. 1.

Written by Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy, and Kurt Allison; Try That in a Small Town was released to country radio back in May as the lead single for an upcoming eleventh studio album. It’s about is about protests and riots in large cities, with Aldean saying that behavior wouldn’t fly in small towns.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road,” the country star sings.

Aldean also references being armed with a gun from his grandfather and ready to use it.

“You cross that line, it won’t take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town,” he sings.

The song debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart on June 3 and No. 35 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the same week.

“Try That in a Small Town” became a phenomenon after a music video was released for it and pulled from CMT. Prior to last week’s No. 1, the video’s controversy shot the single all the way up to No. 2 on the Top 100.

The music video is stocked with news footage from recent years, showing protests in big cities, American Flags being burned, and attacks on police officers. Adding to the controversy, viewers noted that the music video was shot in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where an 18-year-old Black man named Henry Choate was lynched in 1927. The courthouse was also the site of the infamous Columbia Race Riot in 1946 that left two Black men dead, more than 100 arrested, and 25 tried by a jury on charges of shooting at white police officers.

Despite the song going through one of the largest drops in Billboard’s history, it still remains in a strong position on the country charts. It only fell to No. 3 on the Hot Country Songs Chart between Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” and Luke Comb’s cover of the Tracy Chapman Hit “Fast Car”. It also rose in position on the Country Airplay chart, from No. 25 to 20.

Aldean has remained steadfast in defending the song and video.

“When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost. Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way,” he wrote on social media about the song’s response.

RELATED COVERAGE

Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it

Also touching on social stances, Hickman Holler Records artist Tyler Childers caused controversy in the country music industry by releasing a music video featuring a love story between two coal miners in the 1950s paired with “In Your Love”, a single from his upcoming album “Rustlin’ in the Rain.” After six studio albums, “In Your Love” has landed Childers his first-ever place on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 43. It’s currently No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart, giving him his first-ever Top 10 hit.

Rustlin’ in the Rain is due on Sept. 8.

RELATED COVERAGE Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.