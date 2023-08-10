Your Life
High school in Laveen locked down after 2 gun-related incidents, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police responded to the school just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Phoenix police responded to the school just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A high school in Laveen Village was temporarily locked down Thursday morning after Phoenix police were called to two unrelated incidents involving guns.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to Cesar Chavez High School near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road after someone reported a student on campus with a gun. Police arrived and located the student, then placed him into custody. Officers also confiscated a handgun.

Around the same time, police received another report regarding a BB gun on campus unrelated to the first call. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown until the BB gun was recovered. It’s unclear if any arrests were made in this case.

Phoenix police are investigating both incidents, and no injuries were reported. Other information has not yet been made available.

