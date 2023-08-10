Goodyear man who vanished found injured as father remains missing; 2 bodies recovered

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office say they have recovered two bodies in connection with the case of a missing father and son from the West Valley.

In an update given Thursday morning, deputies said they recently searched a Valley home where detectives found 25-year-old Dalton Holvig, alive but with several gunshot wounds. A more extensive search of the home also led to the discovery of two bodies and the arrests of two people on unrelated charges. The identities of those victims haven’t been released and it’s unclear what prompted investigators to go into that home. Detectives are stressing that the investigation remains very active.

“Multiple weapons and other potential evidence was recovered from the property and the investigation is in an aggressive and fluid state,” said Maricopa County Sheriff Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

Chad Holvig was initially reported missing on July 11 after a concerned family member said he left his house in Tonopah to visit his son, Dalton, in Goodyear but never returned. Dalton had last been seen on July 10 in Goodyear. No other information has been released.

Chad Holvig, 51, went from his home in Tonopah to Goodyear to visit his son Dalton. He hasn't been heard or seen from for over a month. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

