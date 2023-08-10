Gilbert 7th grader turning unique crocheting talent into successful business

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A lot of kids play video games or watch movies with friends. Jacob Morcos has a passion for pets that he makes out of yarn. “If I come home from school and I’ve finished my homework in class, I’ll come home and crochet,” said Morcos, who lives in Gilbert. “If I have to clean my room, I would clean it, then do my crochet.”

A few months ago, the 11-year-old got a crash course in crochet from his grandmother, who taught him about loops and interlocking stitching. Morcos has been hooked ever since. “My mom taught him the first stitch, and he just sat in front of the computer and started googling all kinds of stuff,” said Mariam Awad, Jacob’s mother. “He figured it out.”

Mom was so impressed by her son’s work that she posted a few photos of his animals on social media. That’s when things got a little crazy. Dozens and dozens of people have been reaching out, wanting to buy one of the crochet creations. “I started getting comments like, can I order this? Can I order that?” said Morcos. “I am like, you know what, that’s a great idea, maybe I’ll start selling and then I started selling.”

More than 80 orders have come in so far, with each of Morcos’ masterpiece’s selling for $10 to $25. The problem now is the seventh-grader doesn’t have the time to keep up. Each animal takes a few hours to a few days to make. The full-time student, who loves math and karate, isn’t ready to give up his dream of becoming an anesthesiologist, but he definitely wants to keep his hobby going.

Customers must be patient if they want a handmade crochet animal. “School comes first,” said Awad. “I’ve pretty much told everyone that if you are ordering something, don’t expect it in a week because he is in school. So everyone understands, saying, ‘We just want him to get work done and whenever it’s ready, we can pick it up.’”

For more information on the crochet creations email jcmcrochetcreations@gmail.com

