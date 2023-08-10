Foundation raises $1M for Maui recovery within hours of calling for donations

Your Life
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many organizations have started raising funds to aid Maui residents following the devastating wildfires, and one foundation has already raised $1 million.

The Hawaii Community Foundation is accepting donations through Maui Strong Fund.

The fund is designed to rapidly deploy resources on Maui and support relief and recovery efforts, including for shelter, food, financial assistance and other services.

The organization said it’s collaborating with Maui County Mayor Bissen, state leaders and other non-profit organizations to assess what is needed to support Maui residents at this time.

“Our hearts go out to everyone on Maui right now,” said Hawaii Community Foundation CEO and President Micah Kane.

Among those who helped the foundation reach the $1 million mark in hours:

  • A $500,000 contribution from the Omidyar Ohana Fund
  • $170,000 from existing funds in the Maui Strong Fund
  • $100,000 from the Goodfellow Bros.
  • $50,000 from Hawaii Life
  • $25,000 from the Cooke Foundation
  • and $25,000 from the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture and Design.

The remainder of the $1 million came from other anonymous donors.

Hawaii Community Foundation will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund.

The organization says that 100% of the funds will be distributed for community needs.

To donate to the Maui Strong Fund, click here.

Many other local foundations and organizations are also taking monetary, meals and goods donations to support Maui residents.

To donate and offer support to other local organizations, click here.

