Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Just hours after the suspect got a ride, law enforcement tracked him down and arrested him. (WXIA, HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WXIA Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:29 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GILLSVILLE, Ga. (WXIA) - Police in Georgia arrested a murder suspect just hours after a father and son gave him a ride.

Russell Jimmerson says he was picking up his paycheck Tuesday morning in Lula when he saw a man walking. He had no idea who the person was but decided to help him out.

“He just stuck his hand out, just very quickly. I told my son, ‘Let’s get him.’ I help everybody,” Jimmerson said. “He’d been up all night, walking from Rabun County.”

Keegan Phillips, 23, is charged with murder in relation to an investigation being conducted by...
Keegan Phillips, 23, is charged with murder in relation to an investigation being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.(Source: Hall County Sheriff's Office, WXIA via CNN)

He says he noticed the man had a backpack, and he reeked of an indescribable, foul smell.

After dropping the man off along Gillsville Highway, Jimmerson learned who was in his truck and what he’d allegedly done.

“My buddy said, ‘Is this a joke? Did you pick up the hitchhiker?’ I said, ‘No, I really did,’” Jimmerson said.

In a phone call, he found out that the hitchhiker, 23-year-old Keegan Phillips, was a murder suspect.

“‘You won’t believe what happened. A guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night and has their head.’ And I said, ‘Man, you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car that’s awful,’” Jimmerson said.

Just hours after Jimmerson let Phillips out of his truck, law enforcement tracked the suspect down on Bryant Quarter Road in Gillsville. He was arrested, ending an hourslong manhunt.

Phillips is now charged with murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. They say 62-year-old Robert Lee Peppers was also arrested in connection to the same murder investigation. He is charged with concealing a death and the unlawful disposal of a body.

The GBI says the victim’s body was found Monday in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

