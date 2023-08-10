Body pulled from retention pond in Buckeye Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man’s body has been pulled from a water retention pond in Buckeye Valley early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to the area of Bruner and Lower River roads on reports of a drowning. When authorities arrived, they found a man floating in the water and began working to pull him out. At this time, detectives are still trying to determine what led up to his death. Video from the scene showed a few Maricopa County sheriff deputies working with Arizona Fire & Medical on the investigation.

No other information has been released.

