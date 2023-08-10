Beef kept past discard date, chemicals over clean pans found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for August 9, 2023:
The Palazzo - 6246 N. 19th Ave, Phoenix
3 violations
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Tater tots and chicken tenders out of temperature
- Tuna salad not kept cold enough
Ahi Poki Bowl - 2805 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Shrimp not cooling properly
- Raw scallops not kept cold enough
- Brown rice tossed out - proper cooking procedures not followed
Hub Grill and Bar - 6655 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
85215
3 violations
- Butter-based sauces not kept hot enough
- Cheese-covered toast kept past discard date
- Energy drink can in a bin of cheese
Smoking Tiger Korean BBQ - 1919 S Elliot Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Raw eggs stored over fruit
- Oven cleaner over clean food pans
- Wet wiping towels on food prep station
The Country Club at DC Ranch - 9290 E. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale
4 violations
- No towels at hand wash sink
- Hot foods without proper lids
- Beef and marinara sauce kept past discard date
- Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Pizza by Napoli - 3425 W Thunderbird Road, Phoenix
See’s Candies - 3111 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler
Subway - 1849 E Guadalupe Road, Tempe
Haven Burgers - 606 E Main Street, Mesa
Hilal Grill - 1638 N 40th Street, Phoenix
Dunkin Donuts - 13953 W Waddell Rd, Surprise
