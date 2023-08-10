Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Animal Welfare League shares tips for keeping pets safe by the pool

Arizona Animal Welfare League is spreading the word about proper strategies for teaching your pet how to swim.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many people believe dogs can automatically swim, but that’s not the case. Roughly 5,000 pets die every year in family pools, so the Arizona Animal Welfare League is spreading the word about proper strategies for teaching your pet how to swim.

Arizona’s Family Gibby Parra stopped by to get tips about pets and water safety. “Our smaller friends, they might not be natural-born swimmers when they have those shorter snouts, shorter legs. It’s good to never leave your dogs unattended around the pool or, if you’re on the lake, have a floating device on them as well,” said Kimberly Vermillion, director of communications with Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Vermillion says never force your dog to get in the pool. “Not all dogs are going to want to go in, so if you start small and have them on the steps and provide that positive reinforcement. If they don’t want to go in, they don’t want to go in. You don’t want to force it and make that a negative interaction for them,” she explained. “You don’t want to throw them in; you don’t want to force them. You want to take it slow, so it might take a while for them to get used to it. They just might not want to, and if that’s the case, make sure they’re not left unattended. If they’re around the pool, be close by just in case anything happens.”

For more information about Arizona Animal Welfare League, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
Arizona Animal Welfare League is spreading the word about proper strategies for teaching your...
Arizona Animal Welfare League shares how to keep pets safe by the pool
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
File image.
Southbound I-17 reopened near New River after semi-truck fire