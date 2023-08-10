Arizona Animal Welfare League shares tips for keeping pets safe by the pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many people believe dogs can automatically swim, but that’s not the case. Roughly 5,000 pets die every year in family pools, so the Arizona Animal Welfare League is spreading the word about proper strategies for teaching your pet how to swim.

Arizona’s Family Gibby Parra stopped by to get tips about pets and water safety. “Our smaller friends, they might not be natural-born swimmers when they have those shorter snouts, shorter legs. It’s good to never leave your dogs unattended around the pool or, if you’re on the lake, have a floating device on them as well,” said Kimberly Vermillion, director of communications with Arizona Animal Welfare League.

Vermillion says never force your dog to get in the pool. “Not all dogs are going to want to go in, so if you start small and have them on the steps and provide that positive reinforcement. If they don’t want to go in, they don’t want to go in. You don’t want to force it and make that a negative interaction for them,” she explained. “You don’t want to throw them in; you don’t want to force them. You want to take it slow, so it might take a while for them to get used to it. They just might not want to, and if that’s the case, make sure they’re not left unattended. If they’re around the pool, be close by just in case anything happens.”

