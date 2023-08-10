Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

900-pound bull on the loose after escaping from its owner in North Carolina, police say

Authorities tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck. (SOURCE: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Claire Kopsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in the Charlotte area.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the bull got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was reportedly scared by the storm and escaped after.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the animal into a trailer. However, the group effort was unsuccessful and the bull ended up escaping.

A SWAT team with the department tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone but had no luck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and actively seeking information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Anyone who encounters the bull is encouraged to stay in their house or vehicle. Authorities said the animal is likely stressed and scared so it is best to be cautious.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says

Latest News

Vision Solar is acknowledging it made mistakes and vowing to improve customer service in Arizona.
On Your Side's Susan Campbell speaks with Vision Solar spokesperson
The remains of the historic town of Lahaina after being destroyed by a wildfire Wednesday on...
6 confirmed dead, hundreds of homes feared destroyed as wildfires devastate Maui
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant