2 men arrested in connection to body wrapped in tarp found near Kingman

Shannon Allen Powell, 29, (left) and Bryan Keith Gibson, 52 (right) are both of Yucca are...
Shannon Allen Powell, 29, (left) and Bryan Keith Gibson, 52 (right) are both of Yucca are facing murder charges.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
YUCCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection to a man’s murder near Kingman.

Deputies said early Tuesday that Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, and Shannon Allen Powell, 29, both of Yucca, are facing murder, conspiracy, and body abandonment charges after a body was discovered in December 2022 in a remote desert area in the small town of Yucca, about 25 miles south of Kingman along Interstate 40. After several months and with the help of DNA sequencing, detectives were able to identify the body last month as Brandon Parlanti, 50, of Kingman. Deputies say Parlanti was found in a large pile of debris, wrapped in a tarp, and investigators suspected foul play.

Details on what led authorities to the two arrests have not yet been released as the investigation remains ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone with more information to contact the Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

