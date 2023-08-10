2 men arrested in connection to body wrapped in tarp found near Kingman

YUCCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested in connection to a man’s murder near Kingman.

Deputies said early Tuesday that Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, and Shannon Allen Powell, 29, both of Yucca, are facing murder, conspiracy, and body abandonment charges after a body was discovered in December 2022 in a remote desert area in the small town of Yucca, about 25 miles south of Kingman along Interstate 40. After several months and with the help of DNA sequencing, detectives were able to identify the body last month as Brandon Parlanti, 50, of Kingman. Deputies say Parlanti was found in a large pile of debris, wrapped in a tarp, and investigators suspected foul play.

Details on what led authorities to the two arrests have not yet been released as the investigation remains ongoing. Deputies are asking anyone with more information to contact the Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.