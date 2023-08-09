Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Woman in extremely critical condition after house fire in north Phoenix

A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled from a house fire in north Phoenix on Monday evening.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled from a house fire in north Phoenix on Monday evening.

Crews were called to a house fire near 26th Street and Beardsley Road, south of Loop 101, around 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews worked to fight the flames while searching inside the home, where they found a woman overcome by the fire. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Map showing the location of a house fire at 28th street and behrand drive in Phoenix, Arizona.
The fire occurred near 28th Street and Beardsley Road in north Phoenix on Tuesday.(azfamily)

No other injuries were reported. Phoenix Fire says the homeowner is displaced and is receiving help from the Community Assistance Program.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled from a house fire in north Phoenix on...
Woman in extremely critical condition after house fire in north Phoenix
Police Chief Nick Borges got to talk to Orlando Johnson and his family just days ago after...
Former Phoenix Suns player “grateful” after mother’s cold case murder solved 32 years later
Before the recent changes by the FDA, gay or bisexual men could not donate blood if they had...
FDA relaxes guidelines to allow gay, bisexual men to donate blood
Arizona's Family KTVK 3TV and KPHO CBS 5
Tonight’s Trivia Question