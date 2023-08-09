Woman in extremely critical condition after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is fighting for her life after being pulled from a house fire in north Phoenix on Monday evening.

Crews were called to a house fire near 26th Street and Beardsley Road, south of Loop 101, around 7 p.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews worked to fight the flames while searching inside the home, where they found a woman overcome by the fire. She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The fire occurred near 28th Street and Beardsley Road in north Phoenix on Tuesday. (azfamily)

No other injuries were reported. Phoenix Fire says the homeowner is displaced and is receiving help from the Community Assistance Program.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

