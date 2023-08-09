Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

UPDATE: Ahwatukee family relieved after couch dispute ends

Remember the woman in Ahwatukee who bought a beautiful, expensive couch that was uncomfortable?...
Remember the woman in Ahwatukee who bought a beautiful, expensive couch that was uncomfortable? She got that refund.(City of Phoenix)
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ahwatukee, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an update on an Ahwatukee family who was unhappy with their $6,200 sofa. When they asked for a refund, they claimed they were stonewalled by the furniture store. Then On Your Side got involved.

Jessica Grady is happy now and says she’s glad her ordeal with Bassett Furniture is behind her. “It feels good,” she said. “I feel relieved. It was a really long process.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Jessica explained how she and her family bought a couch off the company’s Chandler showroom floor. The couch, she says, contained memory foam. But when Bassett Furniture delivered the sofa, she says it contained regular foam and wasn’t comfortable. And she says the seat backs were overstuffed and hard as a rock. After months of going back and forth with the company, Jessica had enough and called On Your Side.

Jessica Grady wants a beautiful, comfortable couch like the one she experienced in a showroom. However, the couch delivered to her was anything but comfortable.

After our involvement, Bassett Furniture agreed to take back the couch. Once the store had the sofa back in their possession, they returned all $6,200 back to Jessica and her family. Jessica says she’s been asking for a refund for months but says it took On Your Side to get it done. “I don’t think we would have progressed to the point where we would have gotten a full refund,” she said. “So I’m super appreciative about that. Because, you know, it was a lot of stonewalling and not a lot of communication until you guys got involved, so I thank you for that.”

Our thanks to Bassett for being true to their word and giving Jessica her money back. She’s already found a new couch but has to wait a few weeks for it to be delivered.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Americans are $1 trillion in credit card debt.
America's total credit card debt exceeds $1 trillion
New and used car prices are expected to further drop below MSRP, but higher-end cars coveted by...
New, used car prices below retail except for high-end vehicles
Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Car prices are falling, but some vehicles are selling way above MSRP
On Your Side has been contacted by a total of three victims who say they all gave Daniel Bustos...
Fake contractor leaves Phoenix couple in a bind