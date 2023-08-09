UPDATE: Ahwatukee family relieved after couch dispute ends

Ahwatukee, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an update on an Ahwatukee family who was unhappy with their $6,200 sofa. When they asked for a refund, they claimed they were stonewalled by the furniture store. Then On Your Side got involved.

Jessica Grady is happy now and says she’s glad her ordeal with Bassett Furniture is behind her. “It feels good,” she said. “I feel relieved. It was a really long process.”

In a previous On Your Side report, Jessica explained how she and her family bought a couch off the company’s Chandler showroom floor. The couch, she says, contained memory foam. But when Bassett Furniture delivered the sofa, she says it contained regular foam and wasn’t comfortable. And she says the seat backs were overstuffed and hard as a rock. After months of going back and forth with the company, Jessica had enough and called On Your Side.

Jessica Grady wants a beautiful, comfortable couch like the one she experienced in a showroom. However, the couch delivered to her was anything but comfortable.

After our involvement, Bassett Furniture agreed to take back the couch. Once the store had the sofa back in their possession, they returned all $6,200 back to Jessica and her family. Jessica says she’s been asking for a refund for months but says it took On Your Side to get it done. “I don’t think we would have progressed to the point where we would have gotten a full refund,” she said. “So I’m super appreciative about that. Because, you know, it was a lot of stonewalling and not a lot of communication until you guys got involved, so I thank you for that.”

Our thanks to Bassett for being true to their word and giving Jessica her money back. She’s already found a new couch but has to wait a few weeks for it to be delivered.

