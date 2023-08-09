University of Arizona researchers receive grant to study firefighter sleep health

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A $4 million grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute was gifted to the University of Arizona. Researchers will now be able to identify key factors for the successful implementation of workplace sleep coaching to improve sleep health in Arizona firefighters.

“The sleep patterns that the firefighters do or don’t have at the station, that carries onto home and what we’re finding, it’s carrying on into retirement,” said Mike Mckendrick, Chairman of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

Researchers are working with 20 agencies statewide to determine how a lack of sleep impacts first responders’ overall health.

Patricia Haynes, a professor at the University of Arizona, said firefighters are called first responders for a reason. Their sleep schedule tends to come second to saving a life.

“We know that firefighters have this value of putting other people before themselves. They have a strong service orientation so oftentimes things like sleep get put on the back burner because it’s not considered important,” said Haynes.

Partnering on the research are various nonprofit and advisory stakeholder groups committed to the health of first responders, including the 100 Club of Arizona, Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, Arizona Fire Chiefs Association and the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.

The study team also aims to train fire service managers and promote the benefits of sleep and recovery within the fire service.

Mckendrick said many factors go into play, especially because everyone is different.

“A lot of times PTSD crosses over with sleep. When you can’t sleep you start thinking about those calls you’ve been to. You cannot un-see something that you’ve seen. We don’t know what comes first, the chicken or the egg. Is it the fact that that call is making them stay awake or is it the fact that they’re staying awake and thinking about that call over and over,” said Mckendrick.

That’s why Researchers are providing sleep coaches to provide personalized solutions.

“Some firefighters may be suffering from shift work problems, other firefighters might have insomnia, some may be suffering from undiagnosed sleep apnea. The goal is to go in, learn more about their sleep and find the best advice or feedback on ways to improve their sleep,” said Haynes.

According to the American heart association, poor sleep can cause major cardiovascular disease, obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Mckendrick said the goal is to keep firefighters safe, strong, alive, and on the trucks. He thinks better sleep will make a big impact.

“Sleep ties into each of those. It ties into the mental health side of it. Sadly, more firefighters will take their own lives than will die battling fires. Cardiac is certainly tied to sleep and then the cancer side of it.”

Haynes added, “We know that sleep and high blood pressure are highly linked. So one of our goals, if we can improve sleep then maybe that potentially can improve blood pressure and overtime promote heart health.”

