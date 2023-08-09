Troopers identify man killed after car goes off cliff near Payson

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his car went over a cliff late Sunday night south of Payson.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a car was heading southbound on State Route 87 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when it veered off the west side of the highway and over a cliff near milepost 247. DPS says the driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a Scottsdale hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight. On Tuesday, he was identified as 53-year-old Donald Hill from Maricopa

Troopers are now trying to determine what led up to the crash.

