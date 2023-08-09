This Phoenix-area city is the most pet-friendly in the US, study says

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you looking for a place to spend the day with your pet? Scottsdale may be the city to go to, according to a new WalletHub study.

New findings released on Tuesday show that Scottsdale ranked No. 1 for the most pet-friendliest city in the country. WalletHub compared the pet-friendliness of 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 23 metrics with data ranging from minimum pet care provider rate to dog-friendly shops and walkability. Phoenix took the 30th spot, followed by Glendale at 71, Tucson at 78, Chandler at 83, and Mesa at 89th overall.

Scottsdale ranked top overall in the study and the No. 1 city with the most pet businesses per capita. However, Scottsdale scored as one of the cities with the highest dog insurance premium, tying with San Francisco, Irvine, California, Los Angeles and New York. Phoenix also made the list as the top city with the most animal shelters per capita.

According to the study, Florida cities, Tampa and St. Petersburg, took the second and third spots, and the least pet-friendliest city was Baltimore, Maryland. Columbus, Ohio, also ranked as the top city with the lowest veterinary costs and Orlando, Florida, has the most dog-friendly restaurants.

