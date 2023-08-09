Temperatures are falling quite a bit in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for another hot day across Arizona with a forecast high of 108 degrees in the Valley. That’s three degrees above normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

Storm chances are slim for the Valley today. We’ll have a slight chance of storms in the Valley today—near about 10 percent, but better storm chances are in the forecast for the high country of our state and across Southern Arizona.

Low storm chances continue for the Valley through Thursday before dry air moves into the state, cutting storm chances heading into the weekend. Look for gradually dropping temperatures this week, with a high of just 106 by Saturday.

We’ll start to climb again after that, with temperatures back above 110 degrees Sunday and into early next week.

