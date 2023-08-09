Residents demand more action for Scottsdale couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people arrested for animal cruelty in Scottsdale several months ago are still not facing charges. Investigators say in June, police found a nine-week-old puppy in a Scottsdale alleyway with duct tape around its muzzle and a paracord around the neck.

Surveillance video from a neighbor showed a white Hyundai Elantra driving down that same alleyway with the driver’s arm out the window dragging an object by a cord. Police say that object looked almost the same shape and size as the puppy.

Almost a month later, police found that same Hyundai Elantra during a traffic stop and arrested 35-year-old Lester Paul Richmond and 32-year-old Heather Auditor. Neither is in custody, and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office hasn’t filed charges. Scottsdale Police say they need to gather more evidence.

Surveillance video allegedly shows a vehicle with "pet friendly" license plate.

Since finding out about this case, Arizona resident Shelley Richins started a petition demanding the two people receive maximum punishment if found guilty. So far, the petition has received over 1,000 signatures. “We’re not going to tolerate this behavior. I mean, we are not going to stand by and let someone do this to an animal and there not be justice,” Richins said.

Right now, Scottsdale Police recommends Richmond be charged with a class 5 felony. “Depending on if the person takes a plea agreement or goes to trial, they can be looking at up to 2.5 years in prison,” said Benjamin Taylor, a local attorney.

But for those like Richins, she doesn’t feel like that’s enough. She hopes the petition can help inspire more change. “This puppy didn’t deserve to die that way. No animal deserves to die that way. So, we just wanted to make sure that we bring light to this sort of situation with the hope that someday the laws will become even more stringent than they are now,” she explained.

