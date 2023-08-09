Record heat wave putting many Arizona nonprofits in a financial pinch

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -the harsh summer heat is impacting those who work to help others. “being in this lovely state we call Arizona, the heat is definitely a concern with nonprofits,” said Kristen Wilson, the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO.

Wilson said summers can be brutal for nonprofits in the valley for several reasons. “volunteers want to stay indoors too, like the rest of us, and it could impact the capacity to provide services, and of course, the heat itself is taking a toll on the team and the people who need those services.” Tie in Inflation and Wilson said donations could also be an issue, especially for nonprofits that help homeless people.

Human Services Campus says the demand for their services skyrockets during heat waves, so they need people to help pitch in. “Alongside bottled water, we need ice packs, sheets, and towels so we can soak them in water and freeze them. If someone is in distress, we can cool them down faster with those. Lip balm, baseball caps, and sunglasses,” said Amy Schwabenlender, the CEO of Human Services Campus, as she lists their primary needs this summer.

While valley nonprofits need donations like water and money, they also need donations for labor. This summer, The Alliance said some nonprofits had issues with their a/c units breaking. “We have a member who is an animal shelter who had ac units go out, so ac technicians donated their time to come out and fix those things.” Whether it’s money or time, Wilson said any help during this brutal summer goes a long way. “Whatever you can do, whether it’s 50 cents a dollar or it’s coming out to repair an ac unit, you can make a difference.”

If you would like to help, Nonprofits ask you to call ahead of time because many of them have particular needs aside from money.

