Phoenix Suns to induct Marion, Stoudemire into Ring of Honor

Shawn Marion and Amar'e Stoudemire will be inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the upcoming season.(Phoenix Suns)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns announced that the team will be inducting Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 NBA season. Each player will have their own night of celebration in ceremonies that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Marion, No. 31, and Stoudemire, No. 32, will become the 16th and 17th Suns inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Alvan Adams (33), Charles Barkley (34), Tom Chambers (24), Walter Davis (6), Connie Hawkins (42), Kevin Johnson (7), Dan Majerle (9), Steve Nash (13), Dick Van Arsdale (5) and Paul Westphal (44), as well as Jerry Colangelo, Cotton Fitzsimmons, John MacLeod, Al McCoy and Joe Proski. Marion and Stoudemire’s induction also means the team will retire their numbers.

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility, and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.”

From 1999-2008, Shawn “The Matrix” Marion played 660 regular season games, averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Marion is the Suns’ all-time playoff leader with 706 postseason rebounds, twice earning All-NBA honors and was a four-time All-Star selection with the Suns.

“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” Marion said. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special, and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”

From 2002-2010, Stoudemire played 516 regular season games, averaging 21.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. “S.T.A.T.” was the 2002-03 Rookie of the Year, a five-time All-Star and named All-NBA four times, including First Team All-NBA in 2006-07.

“I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” said Stoudemire. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.”

The Suns will unveil a new and improved Ring of Honor this season, as further details will be announced later this month.

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball, it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

