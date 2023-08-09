Your Life
Phoenix area temps drop a bit with a slight chance of storms

AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for Noon on Wednesday 08/09/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was another warm start to our morning with a low of 90 degrees, which is 6 degrees above average. And once again, we keep getting closer to the dreaded hot morning low records. So far this year, we have 25 days with lows in the 90s. The old record is 28, set back in 2020.

The good news is we are seeing temperatures below 110 degrees for the next few days. Keep in mind that our average high this time of year is now 105. There is a slight chance of storms this afternoon around the Valley, but it’s a better chance in the high country and across southern Arizona. We’ll continue to see low storm chances through the weekend and into next week.

It looks like the heat will make a return starting on Sunday, with highs around 110 starting on Sunday. Even hotter temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday of next week.

