Nori Sushi on Phoenix’s High Street serves up deals like ‘Takoyakis,’ grilled octopus balls

Happy Hour starts early here!
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We haven’t featured a sushi joint in a while for our happy hour series, so let’s head to Nori at Desert Ridge.

Nori offers a happy hour Sunday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Better yet, they extend that to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, giving you lots of time options!

They have a ton of items under $10. Nice! Their tasty Takoyakis, grilled octopus balls, are really good for $7. Try their miso soup for $3 or their seaweed salad for $5. A variety of rolls are also up for grabs starting at $5. Check out the classic spicy salmon, California or Yellowtail with scallion roll all for only $5. The shrimp or veggie tempura app will run you $7. Their drink menu is good too, with sake bombs coming in at $8. Draft beers and glasses of wine are both $5.

