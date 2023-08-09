Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
California man found dead on Tucson hike during extreme weather conditions