Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mother accused of stabbing parent picking up kids from school in road rage incident

A Las Vegas mother was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another...
A Las Vegas mother was arrested on Monday after she allegedly stabbed the parent of another student at an elementary school during a fit of road rage.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A mother in Southern Nevada has been arrested on Monday after she reportedly stabbed another parent in a road rage incident.

KVVU reports that Las Vegas police were called to an elementary school for a reported stabbing on the first day of the new school year Monday evening.

According to authorities, officers at the scene found a man suffering a stab wound to his upper left abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by first responders for surgery.

Police said the man told them that he was picking up his kids from school when he got into a road rage situation with a female, later identified as 30-year-old Akira Mays, driving a red vehicle. They began to argue outside of their cars and then he realized he had been stabbed.

According to officials, Mays ended up calling the school and an officer told her she needed to come back.

While on the phone, Mays stated that she stabbed the man, the officer said. She returned to the school with her two children and was taken into custody.

According to an arrest report, Mays said in an interview that while she was leaving the parking lot she was trying to merge into a single travel lane when the man raced ahead of her in his car.

An argument ensued and eventually Mays’ son punched the man, who pushed her son back, and then Mays took out a knife and stabbed him.

The 30-year-old has been released without bond on the condition she stays out of trouble, has no weapons and doesn’t contact the alleged victim.

Mays’ next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden pitches his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
The fire started on Sunday and has burned roughly 260 acres.
Brady Fire near Payson forces emergency closure for Tonto, Coconino national forests
An overhead shot shows the absolute devastation in Lahaina following raging wildfires.
Hundreds of homes and businesses feared destroyed, thousands displaced in raging wildfires
Phoenix is dealing with rising homelessness.
City of Phoenix sees success with ‘The Zone’ clean-up; 80% of homeless accept shelter
The city is engaging with people living here, going block by block and speaking with each...
More of Phoenix's homeless accepting help as "The Zone' clean-up continues, data shows