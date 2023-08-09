Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Michigan mom charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say

The woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted.
The woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who’s accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son’s possession.

Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts.

The charges unsealed Tuesday against Michelle Berka, 56, come after her son Randall Berka II was arrested in March and charged with illegally possessing guns. Federal prosecutors say he made death threats on social media against the president and governor, as well as people in the LGBTQ community.

Authorities say Michelle Berka knowingly lied when she bought five guns that were eventually given to another person, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court Tuesday and first reported by The Detroit News. While the indictment dated Aug. 2 does not name who Berka gave the firearms to, her son was arrested with four of the same firearms in March.

Randall Berka II — who lives with his parents — is accused of having written on a YouTube channel that “biden deserves to die,” a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” a reference to the governor.

Randall Berka II was involuntarily committed for mental health care in 2012 and declared incapacitated, which bars him from possessing guns or ammunition, the FBI said.

In March, Michelle Berka told the FBI that her son “scared” her and that he should be arrested and put in prison because she “does not think the mental health treatment is working,” according to a complaint. At the time, the FBI said Michelle Berka had purchased three long guns and one handgun for her son.

She faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted. Bryan Sherer, a federal public defender listed as representing Michelle Berka, could not be reached by phone for comment on Wednesday.

Another Michigan man, Jack Carpenter III, was arrested in February and accused of threatening to kill state government officials who are Jewish. He was indicted in March on a hate crime charge.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June made it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat, including against the president or other elected officials. The Biden administration had warned that the case could affect the ability to prosecute threats against public officials, which have increased in recent years.

____

NOTE: Typo “tot” is correct in quote: “more than willing tot kill whitmer.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden pitches his economic policies as a key to manufacturing jobs revival
The fire started on Sunday and has burned roughly 260 acres.
Brady Fire near Payson forces emergency closure for Tonto, Coconino national forests
An overhead shot shows the absolute devastation in Lahaina following raging wildfires.
Hundreds of homes and businesses feared destroyed, thousands displaced in raging wildfires
Phoenix is dealing with rising homelessness.
City of Phoenix sees success with ‘The Zone’ clean-up; 80% of homeless accept shelter
The city is engaging with people living here, going block by block and speaking with each...
More of Phoenix's homeless accepting help as "The Zone' clean-up continues, data shows