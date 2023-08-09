Your Life
Man who allegedly torched El Mirage front porch arrested

Warren faces several felony charges, including arson and endangerment.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they’ve caught the man who set a front porch on fire with a family still inside the home in El Mirage. Bryon Allen Warren, 34, was arrested on Tuesday and according to court documents, he claims he thought he was at his girlfriend’s house when he lit the front door on fire.

It happened at a home near Dysart and Waddell roads on Saturday around 5 a.m. According to court documents, Warren walked up to the front door and rang the doorbell. He then pulled a lighter out of his pocket and set the Halloween wreath on fire. The wreath went up in flames and then he reportedly set the security door on fire. All of this was caught on the family’s Ring camera. Warren then stumbled off. Police said a husband and wife and their daughter were sleeping during the fire. No one was hurt.

When the family found out what happened, they took to social media and posted the Ring video, hoping to find the suspect. Little did they know, according to court documents, police had talked to Warren about an hour before the fire on an unrelated incident and knew who he was. Court paperwork said Warren saw the videos of himself on social media and the news and called the El Mirage Police Department. He reportedly said he was “blacked out” at the time of the fire after partying all night. Warren also claimed he thought he was lighting a cigar. He turned himself in on Tuesday. Warren faces several felony charges, including arson and endangerment.

